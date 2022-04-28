1 hour ago

Former President of Ghana, John Mahama says that he has not forgiven Luis Suarez for what he did to Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The former head of state made this comments when former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan visited him to invite him to his official book launch on Saturday.

“2010 was our opportunity but you know what Suarez did. We know that sometimes legends miss penalties,” Mahama said.

“It broke the heart of all of Africa and I’ve never forgiven Suarez for what he did but we put it behind us. We’ve done quite well.”

The match was heading for extra time with the game tied at 1-1 with goals from Sulley Muntari and Diego Forlan for each side.

There was a corner for Ghana late in the game and after a series of headers, Dominic Adiyiah's header was heading into the net only for the cynical Luis Suarez to palm it away like a goalie.

A penalty was awarded and the Uruguayan striker sent off, up stepped Asamoah Gyan who had earlier in the tourney scored a penalty against Australia but this time he could only smash the upright despite sending Fernando Muslera the wrong way.

Ghana ended up losing the match on penalties after missing the chance to get into the annals of history with that Asamoah Gyan penalty miss.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan will launch his memoir on April 30 at the plush Kempinski Gold Cost Hotel in Accra.

The former Sunderland star has had a storied footballing career that has taken him to various continents and played for various clubs across the world.

He is expected to detail how football took him from Liberty Professionals to Italy, France, UAE, China, Turkey among others.

Gyan is also expected to speak about the three World Cups he helped Ghana qualify for in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

His numerous World Cup goals and the famous penalty miss against Uruguay is expected to among other things feature prominently in the autobiography.

While his seven African Cup of Nations appearances with two finals will also not bee left out.