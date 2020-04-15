1 hour ago

Former Arsenal academy graduate Emmanuel Frimpong says there was bad blood between him and his former Arsenal team mate Samir Nasri.

He says the pair did not get along that well in his brief stint with the club's first team disclosing that the Frenchman threatened him.

According to Frimpong their squabbles emanated from his sending off in Arsenal's 2 nil defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League in 2011.

“For me, the truth is I’ve never liked Nasri and I will never, ever like this guy. Even if he gives me five billion dollars, I will still not like him,” he told the Athletic.

Frimpong explained how Nasri threatened him after that fateful match.

“I took the phone and then it was Nasri on the phone threatening me, telling me that when he sees me, this that,” Frimpong added.

“I told him, ‘I’m not one of the players that’s afraid of you. If you want us to sort it out as men, we can sort it out as men.'"

“To be honest, at that time when he left Arsenal, I could tell him what I actually thought about him because he was there so I could basically let him know my feelings."

“So I just told him that I don’t like him, I don’t respect him and I will never respect him as a professional player.”