The chief at the center of the alleged bribery allegation Ogyeedom Obranu Kwasi Atta VI against the Chief Justice His Lordship, Kwasi Aning Yeboah has denied ever knowing the head of Ghana's judiciary.

In a rejoinder the chief says that he has never met the Chief Justice in person talk of bribe him and has only saw him from a distance from the bench.

According the chief he is yet to get a copy of lawyer Kwasi Afrifa's response to the General Legal Council where he alleges of the bribery.

In a letter addressed to the GLC which outlines his petition, the chief claims that the above named lawyer collected an amount of $100,000 from him to be used in his own words for some gymnastics or ways and means in his case pending at the Supreme Court.

He says the lawyer charged him an amount of GHC300,000 which he paid fully as his legal fees in a case that was pending at the Appeals Court in Cape Coast and later the Supreme Court.

It was later that lawyer Kwasi Afrifa came for the $100,000 to be used for his gymnastics or ways and means but after some time he the chief realized that the money was not used for its intended purpose so fired the lawyer from his case and then requested a refund of his $100,000 out of which he paid $25,000 leaving a balance of $75,000 which the lawyer has failed to pay after many attempts.

However in his response to the petition to the General Legal Council, Lawyer Kwasi Afrifa drops a bombshell by mentioning the name 0f the Chief Justice His Lorship Kwasi Anin Yeboah.

According to the lawyer his client in a private conversation told him that he had gone to see the Chief Justice with a $5million bribe out of which part payment of $500,000 had been made as the Chief Justice was keen to acquire a property in a prime location in Kumasi.

He also added that the Chief Justice also admonished his client to change his lawyer from Kwasi Afrifa to Akoto Ampaw in order to help his case.

