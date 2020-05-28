1 hour ago

Political Science lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Jonathan Asante Okyere has questioned the resolutions taken by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voter registration in late June regardless of opposition from some political parties and in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Nana Yaw Opare on the Yensempa morning show on Onua FM, Mr Asante Okyere described the decision by the EC to use National Identification Authority (NIA) card and passport as the required documents for the registration as “voodoo logic”.

“In all my life being social and political, I have never seen an incompetent Electoral Commissioner like Jean Mensa,” he said.

He repeated: “In all my life, I have never seen an incompetent EC chair like the current chair and I think there is lack of common sense which more or less is affecting the operations of the EC.”

He noted that the EC’s position in allowing people to vouch for others, who are without NIA cards and Passports, would create the avenue for people to demand for money in guaranteeing, making it possible for foreigners to get registered which could compromise the integrity of the register.

Commenting on the position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in kicking against the intended new voter register, Mr. Asante Okyere disclosed that the party has a strong position which to some extent has attracted support from other political parties and a variety of civil society organisations.

He is of the view that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have their weight behind the EC because they believe the intended new register would influence processes for them in retaining power at all cost.

Mr. Asante Okyere, as a result, has admonished the Chair of the Commission, Madam Jean Mensa, to tread cautiously because the path she has chosen could be detrimental to Ghana’s hard earned democracy.

The UCC Lecturer is positive President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is clandestinely supporting the EC’s position otherwise he would have instructed or called the EC chair to order in ensuring peaceful environment for the December 7 polls.

Mr. Asante Okyere thus prayed faith-based organizations, traditional rulers and highly respected elders in the country to intervene to salvage the situation in maintaining peace before, during and after the polls.

3 News