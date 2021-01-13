3 hours ago

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has indicated that he has no presidential ambitions and has “no desire to challenge His Excellency John Dramani Mahama either today or tomorrow for the flagbearership” of the party.

A statement issued on 17 January 2021 noted: “My attention has been drawn to a publication trending on social media portals that I, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, am preparing to contest for the flagbearership position of the party in readiness for the 2024 presidential elections. Nothing is further from the truth.

“At the moment, together with the leadership of the party, I am focused entirely on throwing my fullest support behind His Excellency John Dramani Mahama in the presidential election petition that is being litigated in the Supreme Court. It is of the utmost importance that I spare no effort whatsoever in doing whatever is necessary to prosecute the petition to its logical conclusion,” it added.

In response to an allegation by businessman and Danquah Institute founder Gabby Otchere-Darko, suggesting that Mr Ofosu-Ampofo has presidential ambitions, the statement continued: “In addition, I have no desire to challenge His Excellency John Dramani Mahama either today or tomorrow for the flagbearership of our great party. The times we are in demand that we deploy all our energies in order to ensure that the rigging that characterized the last presidential election is exposed and God-willing, the opportunity is granted to the voters once again to choose the right and proper person to steer the affairs of our beloved country, Ghana.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo therefore called on “the teeming supporters and sympathisers of the great NDC to treat the effusions of the unruly cousin of the President with contempt,” adding that: “There is no truth whatsoever in it”.