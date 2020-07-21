1 hour ago

Despite the hardship and travails of being stranded in Ethiopia after the league season there was cancelled, Muntari Tagoe has no regrets of taking an chance to play at the horn of Africa.

Ghanaian players numbering about 30 were left stranded in Ethiopia after the football season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The players who were ready and willing to come back were prevented due to the travel restrictions imposed by the government of Ghana due to the coronavirus pandemic since March this year.

It took efforts of the government of Ghana, GFA and the Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia before travel arrangements were made for them to fly home last Friday.

The players numbering about 30 are currently in mandatory quarantine at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

Tagoe says he went is search of greener pastures but things did not go according to plan and has no regrets but only lessons learnt.

“It is not a trauma but a lesson. I went there to seek greener pastures so whatever comes up is me.

“For me, I have learnt a lot from it because if things have been good there I would have taken it so if things didn’t go on well for me I have to thank God and move,” he told Don Summer of Angel FM.

“In life you suffer to learn. So I don’t think any of us regrets the move to Ethiopia. We just have to take the moral lessons and move on and I believe most of the boys have also learn something out of it”

“I don’t think i struggled, it’s just a lesson for me. I will thank the Ghana FA, government and the media for the marvellous support” he stated