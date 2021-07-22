1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah says that he has no regrets for sacking former Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu.

The now Legon Cities coach was sacked by Kotoko after just four matches into the season after a 1-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics in December 2020.

At the time of Konadu's sacking, Kotoko had in four games won one, drawn two and lost one with the general performance dire and the team painful to watch.

The club replaced the fans favourite with Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto in the second round after assistant coaches Johnson Smith and Abdulai Gazale took charge for the remainder of the first round after Konadu's sacking.

Speaking to Asempa FM, he said, “I don't regret sacking Maxwell Konadu at the time we were sacking him, his win percentage was not good but Barreto's win record is good and its around 70 and 80 percent and at the end of the season, we will access him and if he has not meet our target, we will take a decision”

In 20 games at Kotoko, coach Maxwell Konadu in his second stint won 9 matches, drew 7 games and lost 4 games with a win rate of 45%

Asante Kotoko will take on Berekum Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday, a trophy they seek to win to qualify for Africa.