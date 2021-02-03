4 hours ago

The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has denied prophesying that the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would be elected as the NPP’s flag bearer in 2024.

In a seriously worded press release issued by the man of God on Tuesday, February 3, 2021, and posted on his official Facebook page, Rev. Owusu Bempah vehemently denied a prophesy ascribed to him that “Nothing can stop Bawumia from becoming NPP's flagbearer in 2024”.

The self-styled nation’s prophet noted that the purported prophecy has been calculatedly by people he referred to as unscrupulous persons to stage their own parochial agenda.

Prophet Owusu Bempah who has been prophesying the outcome of elections since the 90’s and holds the belief that outcomes of elections are always determined spiritually before the physical voting takes place, implored the general public and well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard the false story and treat it with all the contempt it deserves.

The man of God has referred the false publication to his lawyers to advise on the fake prophecy attributed to him and widely shared by a loyalist of Dr. Bawumia.

There is some uncertainty in close quarters of the governing NPP as to who will lead the party in 2024 as its flagbearer. While some are rooting for the Minister of Trade designate, Hon. Alan Kyerematen to lead the party, others are rooting for Dr. Bawumia whom some political watchers have stated that his recent visitation to churches is a desperate attempt to win the hearts of Christians in his bid to lead the NPP in 2024.

Political analysts believe if the next leader of the NPP is not chosen rightly it will certainly result in internal wranglings which will jeopardize the chances of the party at the polls.

Below is the full statement

*FALSE NEWS!!!*

The attention of Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah has been drawn to a false publication going viral on the internet and social media platforms alleging that Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah has prophesied that "Nothing can stop Bawumia from becoming NPP's flagbearer in 2024."

The contents of the said publication are false and must be disregarded by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

The story has been made calculatedly by certain unscrupulous persons to stage their own parochial agenda.

Their intention is to drag the reputation of the man of God into the mud.

Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah implores the general public and well-meaning Ghanaians to disregarded the false story and treat it with all the contempt it deserves.

Further, Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah has referred the matter to his lawyers for advice, and we shall suggest to all those peddling false news about Prophet Owusu Bempah to desist from doing so forthwith.

Thank you.