3 hours ago

Legendary former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan says that he is yet to speak to any of the Black Stars coaching staff about a potent return.

The 36-year-old striker stunned the nation in a recently published interview with the BBC that he wants to play for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.

He has not played active football since departing Legon Cities in April 2021 but claims that he has not retired from active football.

Asamaoah Gyan during his hey days played for the likes of Udinese, Rennes, Al Ain, and Shanghai SIPG among other clubs in a career spanning more than two deacdes.

The former Sunderland striker says that he is working on his fitness first and when he gets to the required level he will declare himself ready.

"Honestly I haven't spoken to anybody at all," Gyan said.

"It's part of the plan. I just want to make sure I see how my body reacts first. I just need to get to some level and then I can say I'm ready.

"Everything looks positive, so we'll see what happens. There might be a surprise."

Asamoah Gyan is the highest scoring African player at the FIFA World Cup with six goals having played in three editions in 2006, 2010, and 2014.

He is Ghana's record scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches and wants to remain in the game after his official retirement.

Asamoah Gyan recently launched his biography titled Legyandary which was well attended at the plush Kempinski Hotel- Accra.