Ghana’s Ambassador to India, Mr Mike Oquaye Jnr, has denied threatening the life of Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adjoa Safo.

The two politicians are contesting each other in the governing New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries, which have been suspended indefinitely, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ghanaian Publisher recently carried a story with the headline: ‘Oquaye’s son is after my life – Adwoa Safo’.

In a statement, however, the Communication Director of Mr Oquaye Jnr’s team, Otoo Addo, explained that the supposed threat was in reference to an incident that occurred two weeks ago when some people snatched the Dome Kwabenya voter album during an exhibition process at the Chairman’s residence.

“How can a scuffle, which ensued at the house of the Chairman over a snatched album by a supporter of Adwoa Safo be construed as a threat to her life? Does Adwoa live in the house of the Chairman? How come her life feels threatened after two weeks of an unconnected incident where no one was even hurt?” Mr Otoo Addo quizzed.

“We wish also to inform our cherished polling station executives and the general public that Oquaye Junior has not tasked any of his supporters nor would ever task any of his supporters to besiege the Constituency Chairman’s residence nor any other person’s to cause mayhem,” the statement said.