2 hours ago

Host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, Blessed Godsbrain Smart alias Captain Smart has stated that he refused an opportunity to serve in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government as minister for Chieftaincy and Culture.

According to him, this was after he had already turned down an initial deputy ministerial offer from the government.

“You people say I criticise the government because I want to be induced. No! Let me tell you today, I don’t need anything from this government. I was offered a deputy ministerial appointment and I rejected. After that, they said, okay, let’s give you the minister of Chieftaincy and Culture and I rejected that as well. If you meet Nana Addo, ask him. That’s why when you go to cabinet meeting, Nana Addo tells you not to mind me because I don’t want anything. If you meet Napo, ask him. Those of you who say I want a car, wouldn’t I have gotten a car as a minister?” he is quoted as saying in a report by Onuaonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb.

Captain Smart, a serial critic of the government has on occasions been accused of attacking the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration to advance his personal interest.

But the journalist who identifies as a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party has always been quick to defend his actions as being in the interest of the country.

source: Ghanaweb