15 minutes ago

Revered former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah has revealed that he has retired from football and will not make a return as it's been suggested.

Appiah says he retired a decade ago from the beautiful game and there is no way he is making a comeback.

A recent post on his Twitter handle has sent rumours into overdrive that he is lacing his boots for a comeback but the former Juventus ace says that the video was just for a commercial that was shot in Thailand.

“This was an advert I shot in Thailand for Vitamilk oooo.... Retired 10 years ago and I am not turning back.... Just ignore any such news,” he tweeted.

Appiah captained the Black Stars to reach its first-ever World Cup appearance in Brazil in 2006 and went on to represent the Black Stars 67 times, scoring 14 goals.

Recently, Asamoah Gyan announced his desire to return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup prompting speculations that Stephen Appiah is also plotting the same.