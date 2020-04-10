1 hour ago

Ghanaian BET Award nominee, Kwesi Arthur has put his music production on hold as he focuses more on recording.

Aside from songwriting, singing and rap, the GroundUp Chale signee is a well-known producer who has produced top-notch songs for himself and other artistes.

But he says the work is time consuming and will therefore focus on recording for the meantime.

He made this revelation during an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

According to him, beat production is a ‘long process’ so he has put it on hold.

“It’s a long process to produce a beat,” he told David Mawuli during an IG Live interview. “You have to find kick, snare and other instruments; t’s a long process.”

Kwesi, who is currently trending with his latest jam titled “Turn on the Lights”, said his decision is temporary, saying he will ‘get back to it’.

“So, I just put it on hold for a while. But I’ll get back to it though.”

He also gave major props to record producers for their inputs.

“Shout out to every producer,” he concluded.