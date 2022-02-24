23 minutes ago

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has been congratulated for graduating from the university.

According to blogger Zionfelix in a post he shared on January 23, 2022, the actress graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Information Studies along with her manager, Samira Yakubu.

Knowing the joy it brings for one to complete a race, the actress beamed with smiles while wearing inside her graduation gown under a white two-piece kaftan attire.

Her manager, similarly, wore a white dress and couldn't hold her excitement with two undisclosed young men featuring in the actress and her manager’s pictures.

Not long ago, the actress turned 38 and took to social media to share stunning images from a photoshoot purposely put together for her birthday.

The award-winning actress served her close to 9 million followers on Instagram with photos of herself 'dripping in glory' to confirm that she is ageing gracefully and doing more to better herself as a person.