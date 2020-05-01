1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Jackson Owusu is a league winner in Kenya with league leaders Gor Mahia despite the season ending abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kenyan Football Federation on Thursday announced a decision to annul the 2019/2020 league season due to the rampaging coronavirus diseases which has affected everyone globally.

Jackson Owusu joined the club in January after reuniting with his former trainer at Asante Kotoko Steve Polack.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the hands of football authorities in Kenya to announce the annulment of the season.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa confirmed the news while stating that the team on top of the league table has been declared as champions.

The FKF says that the decision was arrived based on the fact that 68% of the league's games were played before the COVID-19 crisis came around.

Gor Mahia who are the table topper after 23 games have been declared champions with 54 points meaning Jackson Owusu is a league winner in Kenya with his team.