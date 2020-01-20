2 hours ago

The controversy surrounding the new voters' register seems not to be ending anytime soon as an NPP MP has called for the arrest of some appointees in the John Mahama led administration.

According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, Hon. K.T Hammond, a move by the Akufo-Addo led government will prevent such corrupt officials in the previous government who still have the gust to make noise in the system

Hon. K.T Hammond said, the supposed corrupt appointees have had the gut to be criticising and insulting the government and the Electoral Commission (EC) because they are still walking free despite engaging in various acts of corruption.

He said the failure of the government to jail these corrupt appointees has also emboldened them to oppose “every beautiful initiative in Ghana”.

“If they had been jailed for all the money that they stole, they wouldn’t be going about badmouthing the EC; but we in the NPP have a good heart, otherwise, all of these people should have been jailed one by one for them to see their real sizes”, KT Hammond told journalists at Adansi Asokwa on the sidelines of a party meeting.

The NDC has been very critical of the government in recent times with the opposition party demanding accountability for every government initiative.

The latest is the party’s resistance to the EC’s decision to compile new voters register.