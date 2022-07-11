3 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jamal Amofa was on target as he scored on his debut for his new club Go Ahead Eagles.

The defender who joined Go Ahead Eagles from ADO Den Haag scored to give his side a draw against VfB Oldenburg in a pre-season friendly.

He came on in the second half and got the equalizer for his side moments after coming on for his side.

Go Ahead Eagles finished their three-day mini-camp in Germany and rounded up their friendly matches with a 1-1 draw.

It was an entertaining game between both sides and either side could have taken the lead in a game that went either way.

It was a game in which defense trumped every other department as both defenses stood very tall in the game.

After the game Eagles coach Hake was more content with the second half than the first. "Then there was more energy and we more often conquered the ball in Oldenburg's half. Then you see that you are more often in situations that lead to an opportunity,” he said.

He was born in Amsterdam to a Ghanaian father and Surinamese mother.