2 hours ago

Assistant coach of Obuasi Ashantigold, Thomas Duah says the absence of combative midfielder James Akaminko will not affect the fortunes of the miners next season.

Akaminko's contract with the miners expired with both parties failing to reach an agreement on an extension with the player leaving as a free agent.

According to the assistant coach the club offered a contract renewal proposal to the player but they never heard from him.

"For James Akaminko Ashgold gave him a contract proposal and he didn't reply" he told Ashh FM.

"I talked to James Akaminko and he told me he will play but we didn't hear from him again."

He has however indicated the player's absence will have little effect on the fortunes of the miners going into the coming season.

"James Akaminko's contract is personal and private and I Thomas Duah can't decide for him."

"I was in the dugout in three matches for Ashgold as an assistant manager but Akaminko played none of them."

"James Akaminko's absence will not affect Ashgold" he emphasized.