Official results from the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) as regards Tuesday’s by-election in Assin North make James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winner with 17,245 of the total valid votes cast.

He beat Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) to reclaim the seat.

His votes margin as compared to the 2020 results is over 1,300. In that election, Mr Gyakye Quayson polled 17,498 votes to beat NPP’s Abena Durowaa Mensah, who polled 14,193.

Mr Gyakye Quayson, who was declared invalidly elected in 2020 by a Supreme Court judgement, will return to take his seat in Parliament.