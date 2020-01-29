33 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder James Agyekum Kotei has completed a move to Belarusian top division side FC Slavia-Mozyr on short-term deal, following his release by South African side Kaizer Chiefs.

Kotei completed his move to Eastern European side after signing a one-year contract on Thursday after passing medicals.

The 26-year-old terminated his contract with the Amakozi a fortnight ago due to lack game time after joining them in the summer from Simba.

Kotei played a key role for Tanzanian side Simba SC before heading to South Africa in July 2019.

The former Liberty Professionals star won the Tanzanian Championship back-to-back with Simba SC and also reached the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.