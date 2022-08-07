37 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak defender James Sewornu has agreed to extend his stay at the club by extending his contract until 2026.

James Serwonu has extended his contract with the Phobians. he signed a 4-year contract extension deal which ends in 2026.

The utility player graduated from Auroras into the senior team and has played a number of games and scored important goals.

Serwonu has the ability to play as a center-back, right-back, and defensive midfielder.

He made 25 appearances for Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League scoring once as his side finished 6th but helped them win the MTN FA Cup trophy after overcoming Bechem United.