German-born Ghanaian winger Jamie Leweling has signed a one-year contract extension with Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart, committing to the club until June 2029.

The extension follows a series of impressive performances that have solidified his importance to the team.

The 23-year-old, who joined Stuttgart permanently in the summer of 2024, has been a standout figure at the MHP Arena, prompting the club to reward him with an extended deal.

In an official statement, Stuttgart confirmed: "VfB have handed 23-year-old attacker Jamie Leweling a one-year extension to his current contract, tying him to the Cannstatt club until 30 June 2029."

Leweling expressed his delight after signing the new deal: "I know exactly what I have in VfB, so I’m really happy about this contract extension.

The coach, the management, and everyone in and around the club have faith in me and have shown me incredible support in my development. I want to get back on the pitch soon and pick up where I left off before my injury."

Sporting Director Fabian Wohlgemuth praised Leweling’s growth and contributions: "Jamie has become a difference-maker at VfB. As well as bringing an important spark to our game, he initiates and takes part in a lot of key moves.

His international call-up is clear indication of the performance levels Jamie has achieved in recent months. We’re delighted to have Jamie’s unequivocal commitment and that this contract extension has enabled us to retain a player of enormous quality in Stuttgart."

Since joining Stuttgart, Leweling has lived up to expectations, delivering strong displays in the 2024/25 Bundesliga season.

So far, he has scored one goal and provided two assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.

Leweling’s form has also earned him a place in the Germany senior national team, making his debut in the UEFA Nations League in October 2024.

Stuttgart fans will undoubtedly be excited to see Leweling continue his development at the club as he recovers from injury and aims to build on his impactful contributions in the months ahead.