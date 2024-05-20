9 hours ago

Talented German forward of Ghanaian descent, Jamie Leweling, has officially signed a permanent contract with VfB Stuttgart, keeping him at the club until June 2028.

This move follows a successful loan spell from Union Berlin during the 2023/24 season, where the 23-year-old proved to be a crucial player for Stuttgart.

During his loan stint, Leweling made a significant impact with 38 appearances and 10 goals, showcasing his prowess on the field.

In the German Bundesliga, he played in all 34 games, scoring four goals and providing six assists. His performances were instrumental in Stuttgart securing a second-place finish in the league.

Expressing his excitement about the permanent move, Leweling said, "I am delighted to continue my journey with VfB.

The coaching staff, team, and fans have all welcomed me with open arms. I am grateful and excited to be a part of this club's future."

He also reflected on his season, adding, "It was a bit challenging for me at the start of the season, but I have been able to grow and improve throughout the year. This has been an incredible season for me."

Stuttgart's sports director, Fabian Wohlgemuth, shared his enthusiasm about the signing, stating, "Jamie has played in every Bundesliga game this season, which speaks volumes about his importance to the team.

His dedication and hard work make him a valuable asset for us. We see great potential for further development with Jamie and are thrilled to have him on board with VfB in the long run."

Leweling's consistent performances and commitment have solidified his role in the team, and both the player and the club are looking forward to a promising future together.