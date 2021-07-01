30 minutes ago

German-born forward with Ghanaian descent, Jamie Leweling has signed a long term contract with his newly promoted German Bundesliga club SpVgg Greuther Furth.

The club has announced that the forward has signed a three year contract extension for the German side until 2024.

Leweling has been in good form for his side since he was promoted to the first team with his eye catching displays in the Bundesliga II earning him a contract extension.

There were a lot of clubs who were interested in the talented forward following his exploits in the lower tier league but his club have quickly tied him to a new long term contract.

After signing the deal, the forward could not hide his excitement of fulfilling a childhood dream by playing in the German Bundesliga next season.

"With my promotion to the Bundesliga, a childhood dream has come true and I'm already looking forward to the season. This contract extension is a great sign of confidence from those in charge and I will do everything I can to repay it," Leweling told the club's official website.

Managing Director in charge of Sport Rachid Azzouzi had this to say about the talented youngster: "Jamie has great potential and we want to develop that together with him. He set the bar very high himself in his first year and yet it is clear that the development of a young player is not always steep goes upstairs. "

Coach of the side Stefan Leitl was excited about the player and says now is the time for him to take the next step.

"Jamie has those special moments in one-on-one situations that you don't see so often in players these days. It will now be important for him to take the next step in his personal development while still showing his carefree maintains the offensive actions. We will work on this together and support him in this ", explains coach Stefan Leitl.

The 20-year-old has already played 50 competitive games and scored four goals for his side.

SpVgg Greuther Furth have already signed Gideon Jung another player with Ghanaian roots ahead of next season.

Jamie Leweling turned down an invitation handed him by Ghana to play for the Black Stars last year in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.