1 hour ago

A Japanese national has been arrested in Ghana on a request by INTERPOL in Japan.

The Japanese national, Morikawa Hikawu, has had his passport revoked by Japan.

He is suspected to be involved in romance scams.

“The suspect was put before court and was remanded into lawful custody awaiting his removal from the country,” the Ghana Police Service said in a statement.

“The INTERPOL Unit of the Ghana Police Service is working with the Ghana Immigration Service, INTERPOL Tokyo and the Japanese Embassy in Ghana for his removal.”

Morikawa Hikawu and his collaborators are believed to have swindled $11,000 from two men they got acquainted with on social media using fake identities between 2019 and 2020.

Source: citifmonline