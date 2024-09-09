8 hours ago

English-born Ghanaian defender Jarrel Quansah has shared his disappointment after being substituted at halftime in Liverpool's Premier League opener against Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old centre-back was given a starting role in the match, which Liverpool won 2-0.

Reflecting on the experience in an interview with Time Sports, Quansah admitted, "It’s never a nice feeling as a footballer to be subbed off at half-time.

But at the end of the day, it was the gaffer’s decision — obviously, it worked."

Despite the setback, Quansah remained focused on improving his game. "I can only focus on myself and try to improve.

I purposely trained the next day so I could get it out of my head and look forward," he added.

Quansah has made only one appearance for Liverpool in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign so far and was not included in the squad for the last two games against Brentford and Manchester United.

The young defender is eager to secure more playing time under new manager Arne Slot as he continues to develop his skills and prove his worth to the team.