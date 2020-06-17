24 minutes ago

A jealous lover, Manso, has allegedly stabbed to death his rival at Kyebi in the Eastern region.

The suspect reportedly stabbed his victim, Bright Oppong to death with a metallic object.

Narrating the incident on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Michael Larbi a resident disclosed that the suspect carried out his act because his fiancee with whom he had a child, broke up with him to date the deceased.

According to him, the suspect was previously dating Akos but their relation hit the rocks.

However, Manso told the lady he was not ready to end the relationship.

He reportedly trailed the victim to Akos’ house and allegedly stabbed him multiple times from the back until he fell unconscious.

Michael Larbi added that the suspect and Akos have been arrested and in police custody.

Father of the deceased, Nana Boadu Atta reacting to the incident said he was informed by Akos that her former fiancee had stabbed Oppong but did not confirm whether he was dead.

He indicated they found the body of his son at a cemetery because he was trying to get help but his strength failed him.

The father further disclosed the suspect before his arrest wielded offensive weapons and attempted to attack other people.

He wants the suspect to be dealt with for allegedly killing his son.