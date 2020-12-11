2 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has refuted media reports suggesting its boss has run out of the country.

Mrs Jean Mensa has been rumoured to have travelled out of the shores of Ghana immediately after declaring the results of the just-ended 2020 presidential elections but the Commission in a statement said, the claims are false.

According to the statement sighted by Ghana Guardian, Mrs Mensa and all the Commissioners are at post "discharging their legally mandated duties."

The Commission, therefore, entreated the general public to "disregard this fake news."

Read the full statement below: