1 hour ago

Deputy General Secretary of Ghana’s biggest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otukonor, has alledged that, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Madam Jean Mensa is a New Patriotic Party (NPP) member and cannot be fair in her dealings country's election management center.

According to him, circumstances surrounding her appointment are questionable, insisting her appointment has exposed her political colours.

Otukonor stressed that evidence abounds that the EC chairperson is political and will not be neutral in her dealings with all the political parties, adding that, she would execute her duty on the instructions of President Akufo-Addo.

“Since time immemorial, we members of the NDC knew that woman was a full NPP person and her appointment now vindicates us. The circumstances surrounding the removal of the EC chair, and her appointment means anyone the president nominates will be seen as NPP Member,” Peter Boamah Otukonor told Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“The NDC is also talking this way because it believes that the NPP will have the opportunity to manipulate the EC in the process. Jean Mensa is NPP sympathizer. And someone who is a sympathizer of the NPP will be managing the data that will be collected for the election.”

According to the opposition NDC, the two, Jean Mensa and Eric Bossman Asare have links to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and that their nomination for consideration for appointment, were part of NPP’s moves to influence the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections in their favour.

The controversial politician said the problem was with her political coloration and insisted that as for Dr Eric Bossman Asare, he had already publicly declared his links to the NPP and therefore making his nomination biased.