55 minutes ago

Akwasi Addae Odike, the Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) is calling for the immediate resignation of Chairperson of Electoral Commission of Ghana, Mrs. Jean Mensa for her open love towards the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He lashed out at the Deputy Electoral Commissioners, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare saying he has “failed the credibility test in the performance of his duties as Deputy EC Boss.”

We call on Ghanaians to mobilize the masses to agitate for the removal of this bias character from the EC to safeguard our young and fragile democracy from the clutches of evil politicians.

“Jean Mensa has shown that she is clearly incompetent with the ways she handles issues and must resign immediately to safe Ghanaians from chaos in the 2020 election,’’ Mr Akwasi Addae Odike told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“Ghana is a peace-loving nation and we have been acclaimed internationally for that. The EC should and must know that it is treading on dangerous grounds and that the earlier it steers clear of danger to avoid bloodshed, the better it will be for Ghana.”

According to Odike, the reasons adduced by the Commission for the compilation of a new electoral roll do not hold water and fly in the face of reason and logic.

He added that, the Jean Mensa-led administration was a looming disaster with a potential to reverse Ghana’s democratic gains.