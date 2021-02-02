3 hours ago

The second witness of former President John Mahama in the ongoing election petition case Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte has told the Supreme Court the chairperson of the Electoral Commission tricked he and his colleague in the EC strong room to convey a message to the petitioner and then declared the results behind them.

“I have no reason for lying. When we were leaving the room, I informed in the open room to the hearing of everybody that we were instructed by the Chairperson of the EC to go and consult with our flagbearer who is the petitioner on the basis of our observations and therefore, she was going to make sure that she send a rider to bring us back to the strong room because of the potential of traffic then therefore when we finish the process then the results will be announced,” he said in court Tuesday.

He stressed: “On the basis of this, when we were leaving the place, we left our laptops. We left in only one vehicle. I left my vehicle in the premises of the Electoral Commission. Why would we leave our laptops and our working tools in the place if we were actually not instructed to go?… Indeed, we returned to the place in about 45 minutes to 1 hour only to have the strong room completely deserted and everything packed out”.

Meanwhile, lawyers of the Petitioner in the ongoing election petition has filed a motion at the Supreme Court seeking an order of inspection of documents from the Electoral Commissions.

The motion on notice expected to be moved this morning concerns some original documents regarding presidential results collation forms.

The six point-motion is asking for the originals of all constituency presidential election results collation forms and summary sheets of all constituencies in Ghana.