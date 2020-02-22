21 minutes ago

National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has once again decried the posture of the Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission, Madam Jean Mensa of her outfit’s insistence to compile a new voter roll before the December 7, general elections.

According to Sam George, the EC Chair seems to have adopted a posture that makes it look like she has been assigned a ministerial role of ensuring the re-election of President Akufo-Addo in the December Presidential Election.

The MP made this comment on Citi FM’s Eye Witness News, after he and his colleagues in the Minority walked out of Parliament before the president delivered his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

He justified that the minority’s decision to walk out of parliament is not just about the position of the NDC, but five other political parties out of the 9 active ones in the country, who are equally displeased about the incumbent government’s posture on the new voter’s register.

“When you want to say the opposition to the position of the president is just about the 106 members of parliament (the minority) then you are mistaken. The opposition to some of the decisions and positions of the president are supported by six of the nine political parties.

Look at the recent manifestations that has happened across the country against the president and the electoral commissioner who appears to be his minister of re-election, Jean Mensa; and the unwholesome decision to want to do or carry out a new registration, even in the face of pure logistical inefficiencies and the president says he does not want to listen to the majority of Ghanaians. It is not just about the NDC.”

In accordance with Article 67 of the constitution, President Akufo-Addo presented the State of the Nation Address to parliament on Thursday.

But Minority Members of the house staged a walk from the chamber right before the president was called to deliver his address.

The development led the president to make his presentation to a one-sided house made up of MP’s from his own political party.

Hours later, in a press conference addressed by its leader Haruna Iddrisu, the minority said the all black attire worn on the day and their walk out of parliament was to protest and “to mourn the fascist and authoritarian tendencies that have conspired to threaten the health of Ghana's democracy” under President Akufo-Addo.

Listing some of their grievances against the government, the minority said the removal of former EC Commissioner, Madam Charlotte Osei from office by the Akufo-Addo led government and the appointment of Madam Jean Mensa as new EC Chair; as well as the EC’s decision to compile a new voter register, falls within a grand scheme by the ruling government to rig the upcoming December elections.

Currently the need to compile a new voter roll stands as the most politically contended issue in the country.

Led by the NDC, some opposition political parties are vehemently contesting the EC’s decision to create a new register.

The ruling New Patriotic Party however has declared its support for the new voter roll.

In its preparation for the December 7, 2020 General Election, the EC says it will compile a new biometric voter register which is expected to be ready by November 8.

