1 hour ago

Coronavirus has virtually taken away the joy,livelihood and even threatens our very existence as human race the world over.

Football like any economic,social and almost every activity has suffered a major jolt as a result of the lethal COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Premier League clubs have proposed a 30% deduction on player wages since there is no football in order to keep the clubs afloat.

Clubs are reeling financially from the lack of football and the money that comes from matchday tickets and also from Tv rights deal.

Clubs in Spain like Barcelona, Athletico Madrid have gone as much as 70% pay cut in order to survive.

Jeffrey Schlupp is also set to take a massive pay cut to his wages he takes home since his club is struggling financially.

The versatile player will take a massive hit to his £56,000 a week wages to a reduced sum of £39,200.

Schlupp has been injured for the most part of the season since sustaining an injury in December against Watford but is now returning to full fitness.