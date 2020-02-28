1 hour ago

Injury stricken Ghanaian player Jeffrey Schlupp is more than closer to a first team return after sitting on the sidelines for nearly more than three months.

The versatile Schlupp has started training with his team mates after getting injured in December last year in a Premier League game.

Schlupp has completed his rehabilitation from injury and has now begun full scale training with his team mates since last week but he was absent for his side's one nil triumph over the Magpies at the Selhurst Park.

It is very likely the versatile Ghanaian player will be a part of Palace's traveling team to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday lunch time kick off at the AMEX Stadium.

?s=20