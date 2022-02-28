2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Jeffrey Schlupp was left distraught as his side drew 1-1 with Burnley in the Premier League match on Saturday.

The midfielder got the goal for his side before an own goal from Luka Milivojevic gave the away side a draw in the game.

Speaking with the press post-match, Schlupp said: “We went 1-0 up in the first-half and started the second-half really sloppy. They scored the goal and I thought it was a bit of a scrappy game in the end and a well-earned point."

Asked what he thought Palace did well, and what they should or could have done better, Schlupp suggested capitalising on their first 45 was key.

“I thought we started well," he reflected. “We started on the front foot, had a couple of half-chances, some good moments and managed to get the goal we wanted. I think we probably needed to try and kill the game off in the first-half, to be honest.

“We had some good moments. In the second-half of course we had some good chances but I thought it was probably a bit of a 50/50 second-half and a draw was a fair result.

“We worked so hard for it in the first-half and to come out and start the second-half the way we did is not acceptable. We got punished straight await. We know what the Premier League is like and what Burnley are going to bring and they came up for it and it was a good battle in the end."