1 hour ago

English Premier League side Crystal Palace have announced a contract extension with Ghana player Jeffrey Schlupp.

The versatile player endured a very difficult season for the Eagles as he was injured for large spells of the season and only got fit during the project restart.

But each time the Ghanaian has been fit for Crystal Palace his performance has been impressive for Roy Hodgson's side.

The club announced the contract extension via their official website along with three of his teammates.

"Crystal Palace F.C. are delighted to confirm Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur, Martin Kelly and Stephen Henderson have each signed contract extensions with the club."

Schlupp has made 97 appearances for Palace since joining the club in January 2017 from Liecester City FC, and said of his extended deal: “Last season was a difficult one at times due to injuries.

"However, I’m delighted to have finished it off with a goal against Spurs, feeling 100% and extending my time with the club. I’m already looking forward to hitting the ground running in a few weeks’ time when the season restarts.”