5 hours ago

Ghanaian international Jeffrey Schlupp played a significant role in helping Crystal Palace secure a surprising 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the English Premier League.

The match, held at Etihad Stadium, saw Schlupp providing an assist in the thrilling encounter.

Manchester City had taken a 2-0 lead through goals from Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis, seemingly on course for victory.

However, Schlupp's contribution changed the course of the game as he set up Jean-Philippe Mateta to score, narrowing the deficit with 14 minutes remaining.

The drama continued into stoppage time when Phil Foden fouled Mateta, leading to a penalty.

Michael Olise stepped up to convert the spot-kick, securing a 2-2 draw for Crystal Palace.

This result marked City's third consecutive home draw and left them in fourth place, three points behind league leaders Liverpool.

For Schlupp, the match showcased his impact and influence, contributing to Crystal Palace's impressive comeback against the defending champions.

The draw was celebrated as a significant achievement for Roy Hodgson's team, who had experienced a late defeat against Liverpool in the previous week.

The versatile Ghanaian lasted 81 minutes before being substituted, while fellow Ghanaian Jordan Ayew was unavailable due to suspension following a red card in the previous weekend's match.