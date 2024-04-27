6 hours ago

In a thrilling Premier League encounter, forgotten Black Stars midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp showcased his prowess with a remarkable 25-yard strike, securing a crucial point for Crystal Palace against Fulham.

Schlupp entered the fray in the 76th minute, replacing compatriot Jordan Ayew.

With moments left on the clock, Adam Wharton's precise pass found Schlupp outside the box, from where the substitute unleashed a thunderous effort into the top corner, leaving Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno with no chance.

Fulham had taken the lead shortly after halftime, courtesy of Rodrigo Muniz's powerful header.

The Brazilian capitalized on Timothy Castagne's pinpoint cross, maintaining his impressive form since January's end.

Despite falling behind, Palace demonstrated resilience, extending their unbeaten league run to four matches.

They had shown promise in the first half, with Michael Olise, deputizing for the injured Eberechi Eze, coming close early on. However, it was Schlupp's strike that stole the spotlight, salvaging a valuable point for his side.

While Fulham had their opportunities, including a close effort from Muniz and a header from Issa Diop, Palace's determination ultimately earned them a share of the spoils.

The match highlighted Palace's fighting spirit and showcased Schlupp's ability to make a significant impact off the bench.