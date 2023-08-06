8 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp put on a stellar performance for Crystal Palace during a friendly match against French side Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday, ending his preseason on a high note.

Crystal Palace took the lead in the 14th minute thanks to a perfectly executed free-kick by Eberechi Eze, which found Schlupp in a favorable position.

The Ghanaian midfielder showcased his skill and precision as he deftly maneuvered through the Lyon defense and headed the ball past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, giving the Eagles an early advantage.

Schlupp continued to make an impact on the game and had an opportunity to extend Palace's lead in the 31st minute.

A well-timed run down the left flank by Nathaniel Clyne resulted in a pinpoint cross that found Schlupp at the edge of the box.

However, his subsequent shot was met by a strong save from Lopes, denying him the chance to add another goal to his tally.

In the second half, Crystal Palace continued to assert their dominance, with Osdonne Edouard capitalizing on a defensive error to further extend their lead over the French side.

Ghanaian compatriot Jordan Ayew also featured in the game alongside Schlupp, indicating the vital roles both players are expected to play for Crystal Palace in the upcoming season.

Schlupp's impressive display in the friendly match bodes well for Crystal Palace as they prepare for the upcoming season.

With his skill, versatility, and goal-scoring ability, he is sure to be a key asset for the team as they strive for success in the Premier League.