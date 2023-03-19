1 hour ago

Arsenal defeated manager-less Crystal Palace 4-2 to open an eight-point gap over Man City having played a game more on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

Three Ghanaian players featured in this game as Thomas Partey was handed a starting berth while Jeffrey Schlupp was also handed a start by Crystal Palace.

Jeffrey Schlupp managed to grab a consolation goal for the Eagles who have found goal-scoring very difficult this term.

Gabriel Martinelli started the demolition for the Gunners as he arrowed home a powerful shot into the bottom corner from inside the penalty box in the 28th minute to make it 1-0.

Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 for Arsenal who smelled blood on the stroke of halftime with a smart finish.

After recess, Granit Xhaka added the third goal for Arsenal in the 55th minute of the game before Jeffrey Schlupp pulled one back for Palace in the 63rd minute from a corner.

After a lengthy VAR check for handball, Schlupp's goal was given as it made the score 3-1 and his second for the season before Saka grabbed his second goal in the 74th minute to seal the win.

Jordan Ayew was introduced into the game in the 65th minute as replacement for Odsonne Edouard while Schlupp was replaced by Ahamada in the 82nd minute.