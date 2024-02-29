1 hour ago

Following the Ghana women's national team's exit from the Olympic Games qualifiers after a thrilling encounter against Zambia, midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe has praised the team's resilience despite the disappointment.

In a closely contested second leg in Ndola that ended in a 3-3 draw, the Black Queens fell short, losing 4-3 on aggregate to Zambia. Cudjoe's late dismissal compounded the team's challenge, as Zambia secured advancement with the final kick of the match.

"Last night will hurt for a while as the Olympic journey comes to an end. I would like to thank Ghanaians and our fans across the globe for your amazing support," Cudjoe expressed on social media.

Acknowledging the role of supporters in the team's journey, she continued, "We could not have gotten this far without you all. I am proud of the work we have done so far and believe in what is ahead of us. We will continue carrying the flag of Ghana with pride."

With their focus now shifting to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations later this year, the Black Queens remain determined to showcase their prowess on the continental stage, aiming to make a strong statement and uphold the pride of Ghana in women's football.