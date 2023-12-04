13 minutes ago

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong expressed disappointment after his team played to a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga clash on Sunday.

Frimpong believes Leverkusen deserved to win the match.

The draw came after Leverkusen fell behind early when Julian Ryerson scored for Borussia Dortmund in the fifth minute.

Leverkusen managed to level the score in the second half with a goal from Nigeria international Victor Okoh Boniface.

Speaking about the result, Frimpong told Joy Sports, "It’s painful, I think we deserve to win but it's football, so we will focus on our DFB Pokal game against Paderborn on Wednesday. We deserve to win, but today, it was really painful. Of course, in football, you cannot win every game."

Despite the disappointment, Leverkusen remains at the top of the Bundesliga table with 35 points after 13 games.

Frimpong has been in impressive form, contributing significantly to his team's success with 13 goals across all competitions.

Leverkusen will look to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures, and Frimpong's determination to secure victories reflects the competitive spirit within the team.

The 22-year-old's performances continue to garner attention, and his impact on Leverkusen's campaign has been substantial.