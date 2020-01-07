2 hours ago

Dutch born Ghanaian sensation Jeremie Frimpong is relishing to play with Celtic in the Uefa Europa League after impressing so much for Celtic.

The 18 year old full back who joined the Scottish Champions from Man City in the summer has surpassed expectations with his performance.

Frimpong was signed to play with the youth side of Celtic but all of a sudden he has found his way into the first team where he has shone with each performance.

He said: "Aw, man, I’ve been wanting to play in European competition for the longest time!

"If I get the chance to play in the last 32 tie, that’ll be a dream come true for me. To play for Celtic in Europe? It’s quality. Even the thought of it gets me excited."

Neil Lennon's side have a two-legged affair against Danish side Copenhagen in February.

The first leg comes on February 20 in Denmark and, having beaten Lazio away this season already, Celtic won't be intimidated by that at all.

Frimpong has been the name on everyone’s lips at Celtic despite the arrivals of both Hatem Abd Elhamed and Moritz Bauer in the summer.