3 hours ago

Bayer 04 Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is coy on reports linking him with a possible move to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

The Ghanaian-born Dutch International is attracting interest from the two German giants as they clubs are monitoring his progress.

Frimpong has been in good form for his side this season after a frustrating campaign last season where he was sidelined by a severe injury.

The 21 year old right back has scored two goals and provided eight assists in 31 matches for his side Bayer Leverkusen.

He joined the German side from Scottish giants Celtic in January 2021 and has matured into a complete full back with his pace an attacking prowess a real assert while he is also sound defensively.

His form has ignited interest from clubs in England, Spain whiles the rumour mill is in over drive in Germany with the two giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all said to be interested.

The players is coy on the rumours but adds that he is happy currently at Bayer Leverkusen and would not to be drawn into the speculations.

"I haven't heard anything about that. I feel good in Leverkusen, my whole focus is here. We have a great team, a great coaching team, a great club. I'm enjoying my time. That counts," said the Dutch right-back." he told Sky Sport.