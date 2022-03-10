1 hour ago

Bayer 04 Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has been linked with a possible move to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona but says that playing for reigning European champions Chelsea will be a dream.

He has in a recent interview opened up that he is a Chelsea fan: "As a child, I used to watch Chelsea games with my uncle, mainly because of Didier Drogba,” he told Sport Bild.

He also adds that he hopes to play for the land of his birth Holland :"Playing in the senior national team is my goal, and the World Cup in Qatar is a big dream," said Frimpong.

The Amsterdam-born Dutch International is attracting interest from the two German giants and other clubs in Europe as the clubs are monitoring his progress.

Frimpong has been in good form for his side this season after a frustrating campaign last season where he was sidelined by a severe injury.

The 21 year old right back has scored two goals and provided eight assists in 31 matches for his side Bayer Leverkusen.

He joined the German side from Scottish giants Celtic in January 2021 and has matured into a complete full back with his pace an attacking prowess a real assert while he is also sound defensively.

His form has ignited interest from clubs in England, Spain whiles the rumour mill is in over drive in Germany with the two giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all said to be interested.

Frimpong has been handed a call up to the Dutch national team ahead of the March International break.