3 hours ago

Former Celtic winger Lewis Morgan has revealed how he was convinced Dutch born Ghanaian full back Jeremie Frimpong will be a star at the club.

The Dutch born Ghanaian teenager joined Celtic as a youth team player full of potential and one for the future but has forced his way into the Celtic first team.

Frimpong is now a fan's favourite at Parkhead with his marauding runs down the right flank, pace and industry a pure delight to the Celtic supporters.

The youngster's integration into the first team at Celtic is way ahead of schedule as that was never the plan to fast track him into the first team immediately bit his form has forced the coaches at Parkhead.

According to Lewis Morgan, Frimpong was so good at training that everyone at the training grounds wanted him to play.

Speaking to Si Ferry on Open Goal, he said: "He’s exactly what Man City would want in a full-back so I’m not sure how Celtic have managed to get him.

"He’d came up and trained and within the first couple of weeks I remember Cal (Callum McGregor) and Broony ( Scott Brown ) after training saying one day ‘He has to play’.

"I think they told the coaches he has to play. He’s so quick.

"When he (Brown) said it, it carries a lot weight and the coaches listened and not looked back since.

"He’s great, he’s a great kid. He’s so young and has so much energy and is just happy all the time. You see him on social media and it’s not an act, that’s how he is."

Morgan is now with Inter Miami in the MLS after his disappointing spell at Celtic.