1 hour ago

Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Celtic, the Netherlands U20 international signing a four-year deal at the BayArena.

Frimpong, a former Manchester City youth academy player who used to count Jadon Sancho and Javairo Dilrosun among his teammates at the Etihad Campus, joined Celtic at the start of last season and won the domestic treble of Scottish Premiership, Cup and League Cup.

"Jeremie is a player with massive developmental potential and one with an eye on the future of Bayer 04," commented Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes.

"He’s technically strong, incredibly fast and is an attack-minded player. He's proved himself at a top club in a physically demanding league, in Scotland, and in the Europa League. He's a very interesting young player."

Eligible to play for the Netherlands, England and Ghana at full international level, Amsterdam native Frimpong has thus far turned out for the country of his birth, with whom he is capped up to U20 level.

Frimpong, who has been assigned the No.30 shirt, will compete with long-time club captain Lars Bender and Tim Fosu-Mensah - another recent arrival, from Manchester United - for Leverkusen's right-back spot with Santiago Arias ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

"I'm really excited about playing in the Bundesliga and to play for Leverkusen," enthused Frimpong. "I'm a big fan of their attack-minded, quick and technical playing style, and I hope I'll be able to help the team."