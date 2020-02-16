39 minutes ago

Dutch born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong made his injury return to the Celtic squad after being out injured for some weeks now.

The 19 year old was stretchered off in Celtic's game against Kilmarnock after a nasty tackle and for the first time since his injury started training with his team mates on Thursday.

Frimpong was included in the squad that beat Aberdeen 2-1 at Pittodrie although he was an unused substitute for the away side.

Goals from Callum McGregor and Kristoffer Ajer's late winner settled it late for Celtic after an equalizer from Ash Taylor after McGregor's opener.

It stretched Celtic's winning run to nine games in the Scottish league which they sit comfortably atop.

Frimpong was delighted with his recovery and tweeted with the caption back in the squad.

