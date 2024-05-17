4 hours ago

Jeremie Frimpong has been included in the Netherlands' final squad for the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

The Bayer Leverkusen right-back, aged 23, will be representing the Dutch national team at his second major tournament, officially ruling out any possibility of playing for Ghana, the country of his parents.

Frimpong was part of the Dutch squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but did not make any appearances during the tournament.

He later debuted against France in the Nations League and has since added another cap to his name. His exceptional performances for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga have earned him a crucial role in the Netherlands' Euro 2024 campaign.

This season, Frimpong played a pivotal role as Leverkusen secured their first-ever German league title, contributing nine goals and nine assists.

His stellar performances have garnered interest from top clubs, including Manchester City and Manchester United.

In addition to Frimpong, other players of Ghanaian descent named in the Dutch squad include Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, and Georginio Wijnaldum.

These selections highlight the significant impact of players with Ghanaian heritage on the Dutch national team.