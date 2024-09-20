2 hours ago

Feyenoord's Slovak defender #33 David Hancko (R) defendes against Bayer Leverkusen's Dutch defender #30 Jeremie Frimpong (rear) during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 1 football match between Feyenoord and Bayer Leverkusen at The De Kuip Stadium, in Rotterdam on September 19, 2024. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong played a crucial role in Bayer Leverkusen's impressive 4-0 win over Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday evening.

Starting at Stadion Feijenoord, Frimpong showcased his skills by providing two assists while completing the full 90 minutes.

Leverkusen opened the scoring early, with Florian Wirtz finding the net just five minutes into the match, marking his Champions League debut.

The team doubled their lead in the 30th minute when Frimpong delivered a perfectly timed pass across the goal, allowing Alex Grimaldo to tap in effortlessly.

Frimpong continued to make his mark, assisting Wirtz again in the 36th minute with a precise cross that set up a volleyed finish.

Despite Feyenoord having more possession and taking more shots, Leverkusen’s clinical finishing was the deciding factor in the match, as they capped off their scoring spree just before halftime.

Looking ahead, Bayer Leverkusen will shift their focus to an upcoming Bundesliga clash against Wolfsburg on September 22, aiming to maintain their momentum after this standout performance.